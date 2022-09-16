New heights for Fane Valley

Over 50 staff from multiple sites across Fane Valley Group came together to scale the 30m façade of the Fane Valley Feeds’ Mill in Omagh, Co Tyrone, recently with representatives from the three charities; Marie Curie, Cancer Fund for Children, and the Irish Cancer Society in attendance to show their support to the brave abseilers on the day.

