Tributes paid following death of prominent Dungannon lady

Tributes have been paid to a well known Dungannon woman who sadly passed away last week.

Jennifer Hobson MBE had been a prominent member of the community in Dungannon before her passing.

Jennifer was the wife of the late Dr. Lynn and a much loved sister of Valerie, Norman and Suzanne; a dear sister-in-law of David, John and Tony and much loved Aunt of Andrew, Rachael, Gareth, Alan and Kathryn.

