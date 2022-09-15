Tributes paid following death of prominent Dungannon lady

Tributes paid following death of prominent Dungannon lady

Jennifer Hobson MBE

Thursday 15 September 2022 12:07

Tributes have been paid to a well known Dungannon woman who sadly passed away last week.

Jennifer Hobson MBE had been a prominent member of the community in Dungannon before her passing.

Jennifer was the wife of the late Dr. Lynn and a much loved sister of Valerie, Norman and Suzanne; a dear sister-in-law of David, John and Tony and much loved Aunt of Andrew, Rachael, Gareth, Alan and Kathryn.

Read the full story in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220914tyronecourier

