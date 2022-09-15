Frail, disabled Dungannon pensioner (92) denied Trust care package

Frail, disabled Dungannon pensioner (92) denied Trust care package
By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Thursday 15 September 2022 16:58

The family of a 92-year-old man have spoken of their battle with the Southern Health & Social Care Trust to provide a care package for his release from hospital following a fall in which he sustained serious injuries.

The patient resides near Dungannon and his two daughters share caring responsibilities, despite one living some distance away.

Read the full story in this week's Courier out now or go online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220914tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271