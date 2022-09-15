Frail, disabled Dungannon pensioner (92) denied Trust care package

The family of a 92-year-old man have spoken of their battle with the Southern Health & Social Care Trust to provide a care package for his release from hospital following a fall in which he sustained serious injuries.

The patient resides near Dungannon and his two daughters share caring responsibilities, despite one living some distance away.

Read the full story in this week's Courier out now or go online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220914tyronecourier