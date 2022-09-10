New special school proposed for Mid-Ulster with plans for Irish school in Tyrone

Sperrinview Special School, Dungannon

By a Courier reporter

By a Courier reporter

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Saturday 10 September 2022 14:12

A new special school has been proposed for Mid-Ulster, it can be revealed.

The announcement comes amidst a crisis in the special educational sector locally, with demand outstripping capacity.

Sperrinview Special School in Dungannon were forced to turn away over 20 pupils for the incoming term due to rising demand and inadequate resources.

