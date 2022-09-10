New investment and more jobs for Ardboe

Ardboe firm Anaconda Equipment International, which specialises in the design and manufacture of mobile screening, recycling, loading and conveying equipment, is opening a new multi-million pound factory next month at its main site at Ardboe Business Park on the Kilmascally Road.

And it will mean around 50 additional jobs with 60 already employed at the Ardboe plant.

The company has been based at Ardboe Business Park for the past 14 years and the new factory will be officially opened on Friday 16th September.

