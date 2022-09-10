Council to ask for proof of Mid-Ulster residency for entry into recycling centre

Drumcoo Recycling Centre Dungannon.dd201438

Saturday 10 September 2022 14:07

Mid-Ulster District Council has confirmed it will temporarily require proof of residency from those seeking entry into some of its recycling centres.

The announcement comes as a strike involving council staff at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is now in its third week with many residents across that borough concerned about the gathering amounts of uncollected waste in their households, streets and town centres.

