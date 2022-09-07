Funeral takes place of man killed in Dungannon accident

Emergency services at the scene of the fatal accident at the Moy Road, close to Dungannon Rugby Club on Thursday morning last.

By a Courier reporter

By a Courier reporter

Wednesday 7 September 2022 16:42

The funeral has taken place of a Keady pensioner killed in Dungannon last Thursday morning, 1st September.

Ivan McIlrath, who was aged in his 80s, died after his Citroen Berlingo van was involved in a collision with a bus.

The crash occurred shortly before 9.30am on the Moy Road, close to Dungannon Rugby Club.

