Funeral takes place of man killed in Dungannon accident

The funeral has taken place of a Keady pensioner killed in Dungannon last Thursday morning, 1st September.

Ivan McIlrath, who was aged in his 80s, died after his Citroen Berlingo van was involved in a collision with a bus.

The crash occurred shortly before 9.30am on the Moy Road, close to Dungannon Rugby Club.

