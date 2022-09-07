Ballygawley shooting – second man charged

The bullet hole in the window of the Tailor’s House Bar, Ballygawley.

By a Courier reporter

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 7 September 2022 16:39

A second man charged following a shooting incident outside a bar handed himself in to police after fleeing the scene in the aftermath, Strabane Magistrate’s Court has heard.

It was also revealed the shotgun was fired from a car and while it was initially believed to be two shots, there may have been a third.

Appearing by video-link from police custody was Robert McCrum (50) from Millix Road, Ballygawley who is accused of possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life or property and damaging a window.

