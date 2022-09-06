In YOUR best selling Tyrone Courier... out now!

In YOUR best selling Tyrone Courier... out now!
Editor

Reporter:

Editor

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tuesday 6 September 2022 10:07

In YOUR Tyrone Courier this week...

Greenvale families call for PPS review

Ballygawley shooting: second man charged

Keady man dies in Dungannon crash

FOI enquiries only for Valley Nursing Home

New £3.6million care home for Clogher

Dungannon Councillor queries planning permission for republican memorial

Housing crisis deepens in Mid-Ulster

Traffic calming measures for Moy

New special school proposed for Mid-Ulster

Irish school planned for Tyrone

Investment and more jobs for Ardboe

Drumglass Parish Church Flower Festival

Four page Bridal feature

Special feature on getting ready for Christmas

The 1975 announce Belfast show – details this week

Lambeg drum dedicated in Tamnamore

All this and more... and also 17 Pages of sport!

All in this week's Tyrone Courier, or go online to our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220907tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271