Shop local in Cookstown this Autumn and support the traders of your town

Shop local in Cookstown this Autumn and support the traders of your town

Support the traders of Cookstown this Autumn.

Editor

Reporter:

Editor

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Saturday 3 September 2022 12:37

THE year 2021 was like no other in Cookstown after a year in which the town, like so many in Mid-Ulster, had to deal with the Covid pandemic.

Now with Covid restrictions well and truly eased, shopping local has never been so important or more important in 2022.

Businesses in Cookstown are relying on your help and support now more than ever.

See our special Cookstown shopping feature in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220831tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271