Ardboe musician Barry Devlin set to receive Music Centre Legend Award

Horslips' Barry Devlin.

Saturday 3 September 2022 12:48

The Oh Yeah Music Centre is delighted to announce that this year’s Legend Award recipient is Ardboe native Barry Devlin of Horslips.

The presentation will be made at the Northern Ireland Music Prize on Wednesday 16th November at the Ulster Hall, Belfast.

Following the presentation to Barry Devlin, fellow musicians and Horslips friends Jim Lockhart, Ray Fean and Fiach Moriarty will join Barry on stage for a few of the bands best known songs.

