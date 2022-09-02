Terrace stand for Washingbay multi-sports hub

A site map with the terrace stand, covered stand and pavilion outlined within the site.

Friday 2 September 2022 17:53

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planners are currently considering an outline planning application for the erection of a new pavilion with terrace stand at Washingbay’s new multi-sport and community hub.

Lodged by KnoxClayton Architects on behalf of Mr Adrian Hughes from the Clonoe Rural Development Agency Ltd, the application seeks outline permission to develop a new pavilion with terrace stand, new covered stand, ball walls and alteration to a car park at 93 Washingbay Road.

