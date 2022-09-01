Moy War Memorial attack - charges withdrawn after trio agree to pay for damage

Moy War Memorial, which has suffered numerous attacks. SC222364

Thursday 1 September 2022 15:30

Charges against three men who attacked a Royal British Legion War Memorial are to be withdrawn after they agreed to accept a Police caution and pay for the damage caused.

Brothers Sean Hughes (20) and Bernard Hughes (19) of Corliss Road, Crossmaglen, as well as Jordan Burns (20) from Railway Road, Newry were jointly charged with damaging the memorial with intent and attempting to cause criminal damage.


