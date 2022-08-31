GCSE results from all the local schools in this week's Courier!

St Patrick's College students celebrate their results. SC223586
Don't miss 15 Pages of GCSE photos from the following schools in this week's Tyrone Courier and Mid-Ulster Courier… out now:
Royal School, Dungannon
St Joseph's Grammar, Donaghmore
Aughnacloy College
Fivemiletown College
Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt
St Patrick's College, Dungannon
Integrated College Dungannon
Drumglass High School
Cookstown High School
St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley
Holy Trinity College, Cookstown
St Patrick's College, Maghera
St Mary's Grammar, Magherafelt
Rainey Endowed, Magherafelt
Get your copy now.. or go online to our epaper..
https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220831tyronecourier