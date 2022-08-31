GCSE results from all the local schools in this week's Courier!

St Patrick's College students celebrate their results. SC223586

Wednesday 31 August 2022 11:46

Don't miss 15 Pages of GCSE photos from the following schools in this week's Tyrone Courier and Mid-Ulster Courier… out now:

Royal School, Dungannon

St Joseph's Grammar, Donaghmore

Aughnacloy College

Fivemiletown College

Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt

St Patrick's College, Dungannon

Integrated College Dungannon

Drumglass High School

Cookstown High School

St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley

Holy Trinity College, Cookstown

St Patrick's College, Maghera

St Mary's Grammar, Magherafelt

Rainey Endowed, Magherafelt


Get your copy now.. or go online to our epaper..

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220831tyronecourier

