Nine more Covid deaths recorded in NI

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that nine deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in Week 33 ending 19 August 2022. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 19 August 2022 has now reached 4,826. Of these, 3,367 (69.8%) took place in hospital, 1,003 (20.8%) in care homes and 456 (9.4%) at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 19 August 2022 (week 33) was 320, 19 more than in week 32 of 2022 and 25 more than the 5-year average (2017-2021) of 295.

There were 13 deaths registered that had Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate, three fewer than the previous week and accounting for 4.1% of the 320 deaths registered in week 33. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered since the start of the pandemic is 4,822 up to 19 August 2022.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 73.8% of the 4,822 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 19 August 2022.

From the end of August, NISRA will cease the publication of the weekly Statistical Press Notice but will continue to provide a summary of the statistics each week at www.nisra.gov.uk.

These arrangements will be kept under review against any notable change in weekly Covid-19 registered deaths over the coming months.