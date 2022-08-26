Mid-Ulster ENTHUSE Partnership for schools

The Mid-Ulster ENTHUSE Partnership has recently been launched in St Patrick’s College, Dungannon as part of the STEM Learning ENTHUSE Partnership Programme, which is funded by Goldman Sacchs.

This partnership involves pupils and staff from St Patrick’s College, Dungannon, along with students from St Joseph’s College, Coalisland, Edendork Primary School, St Patrick’s Primary School, Dungannon, St Patrick’s Primary School, Donaghmore, Killyman Primary School and Clintclay Primary School.

