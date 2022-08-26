Civic Reception recognises outstanding achievements in Mid-Ulster

Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean is pictured at the Civic Awards with representatives from Clogher Valley Rugby Club XV and Under 16 teams. Also pictured are nominating cou

Friday 26 August 2022 18:08

Mid-Ulster District Council held a Civic Reception recently to recognise fourteen outstanding achievements across the district in the fields of sport, heritage, business and music.

The ceremony took place at the Burnavon, Cookstown, and was hosted by the Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean.

