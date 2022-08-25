The Elk Bar and Bistro Owner and Manager Prosecuted For Health & Safety and Entertainment Licensing Breaches

The owner and general manager of a Mid-Ulster entertainment venue have been fined £20,000 and £5,000 respectively, for breaches of health and safety and entertainment licensing legislation for overcrowding and a crushing incident at the ‘Teen Elk’ children’s disco event on 5 November 2021. Costs of £8,086 were also awarded to the Council.

In a prosecution brought by Mid-Ulster District Council, Creagh Concrete Products Ltd, which owns ‘The Elk Bar and Bistro’ and its general manager, Mr Aaron McHenry, both pleaded guilty to breaches of health and safety and entertainment licensing legislation following an investigation into complaints about the event.

Underage events were immediately prohibited at the premises and the entertainments licence was suspended by the Council.

