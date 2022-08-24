New housing for Blackwatertown

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners are currently considering an application that if approved will see a house demolished to make way for a housing development in Blackwatertown.

Lodged by applicant McCreanor and Co Architects on behalf of applicant CJM Enterprises Ltd, the application seeks permission to demolish an existing dwelling at 156 Ballycullen Road, Blackwatertown.

It also seeks permission to replace this dwelling with a two-storey development consisting of one detached dwelling, two semi-detached dwellings and one block of four apartments.

