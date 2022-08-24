New housing for Blackwatertown

New housing for Blackwatertown

Blackwatertown Development site map:  A site map with the proposed area of development outlined in red.

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 24 August 2022 16:48

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners are currently considering an application that if approved will see a house demolished to make way for a housing development in Blackwatertown.

Lodged by applicant McCreanor and Co Architects on behalf of applicant CJM Enterprises Ltd, the application seeks permission to demolish an existing dwelling at 156 Ballycullen Road, Blackwatertown.

It also seeks permission to replace this dwelling with a two-storey development consisting of one detached dwelling, two semi-detached dwellings and one block of four apartments.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper..

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220824tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Deliberate fire forces A4 closure

The gorse roadside fire on Dungannon's by-pass created a dangerous 'blanket of fog' for motorists on Thursday afternoon as cars and large transport lorries 'disappeared' into the billowing smoke cover

Deliberate fire forces A4 closure

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271