MLA calls for A5 upgrade to be brought forward ‘to save lives’

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has warned that more lives will be lost on the A5 road without progress on the upgrading scheme.

Mr McCrossan was speaking after a number of deaths on the road in recent weeks, including the death of a lorry driver last week.

He said every option should be exhausted to bring the project forward and save lives.

