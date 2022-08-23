In your 64-Page Mid-Ulster Courier ...out now!

In YOUR 64-Page Mid-Ulster Courier this week..
20-Pages featuring A-Level students from all the local schools
Parade and traffic arrangements ahead of Last Saturday in Killylea
Coagh SAS ambush: fresh inquest appeal
Newe vehicular and pedestrian access for Magherafelt bus depot
Sudden death incident at Giboney Court, Cookstown
Mid-Ulster house prices up by more than 12 per cent
Strike action halted as Mid-Ulster Council workers accept new offer
9-Page Education and Careers feature supplement
Eagles Special Olympic Club 10 Year Gala Ball
Coalisland Summer Bash photos
Civic Reception recognises outstanding achievements in Mid-Ulster
Plus 18 Pages of sports reports and photos.
All this and more in your Mid-Ulster Courier. Pick up a copy and see for yourself!
… or check out our epaper.
https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220824tyronecourier