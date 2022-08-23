In your 64-Page Mid-Ulster Courier ...out now!

In YOUR 64-Page Mid-Ulster Courier this week..

20-Pages featuring A-Level students from all the local schools

Parade and traffic arrangements ahead of Last Saturday in Killylea

Coagh SAS ambush: fresh inquest appeal

Newe vehicular and pedestrian access for Magherafelt bus depot

Sudden death incident at Giboney Court, Cookstown

Mid-Ulster house prices up by more than 12 per cent

Strike action halted as Mid-Ulster Council workers accept new offer

9-Page Education and Careers feature supplement

Eagles Special Olympic Club 10 Year Gala Ball

Coalisland Summer Bash photos

Civic Reception recognises outstanding achievements in Mid-Ulster

Plus 18 Pages of sports reports and photos.

