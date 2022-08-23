Coagh SAS ambush: fresh inquest appeal

A Coroner has appealed for fresh information over the deaths of three IRA men killed in an SAS ambush ahead of a new inquest.

Lawrence McNally (38), Peter Ryan (37) and Tony Doris (21) were shot dead in a stolen car in Coagh on June 3, 1991.

The men were shot dead in a hail of gunfire by SAS who suspected they intended to murder a member of the security forces in June 1991.

A new inquest into the killings is due to start in Banbridge Courthouse next month.

