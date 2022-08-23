A-Level students from all the local schools are featured in this week's Courier... out now!

Students from the Royal School Dungannon who all received excellent A Level exam results. AM223407

Tuesday 23 August 2022 14:49

Don't miss this week's Courier for 20-Pages of A-Level photos and results from all the local schools as follows...

Holy Trinity College, Cookstown

St Mary's Grammar, Magherafelt

Integrated College Dungannon

Cookstown High School

Rainey Endowed, Magherafelt

St Patrick's College, Dungannon

Royal School Dungannon

St Joseph's Grammar, Donaghmore

St Patrick's Academy, Dungannon

Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt

St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley

Fivemiletown College

Photos and reports in this week's issue out now or check out our epaper..

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220824tyronecourier

