A-Level students from all the local schools are featured in this week's Courier... out now!

Students from the Royal School Dungannon who all received excellent A Level exam results. AM223407
Don't miss this week's Courier for 20-Pages of A-Level photos and results from all the local schools as follows...
Holy Trinity College, Cookstown
St Mary's Grammar, Magherafelt
Integrated College Dungannon
Cookstown High School
Rainey Endowed, Magherafelt
St Patrick's College, Dungannon
Royal School Dungannon
St Joseph's Grammar, Donaghmore
St Patrick's Academy, Dungannon
Sperrin Integrated College, Magherafelt
St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley
Fivemiletown College
Photos and reports in this week's issue out now or check out our epaper..
https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220824tyronecourier