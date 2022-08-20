Derryloran Parish Church marks 200 years & 400 years with special services

Derryloran Parish Church, Cookstown has marked two very special anniversaries.

The Cookstown church, based at Derryloran at the south end of Cookstown, marks its Bicentenary in 2022 and this year is also the Quatercentenary of Derryloran's Old Church, which initially was based at Blackhill on the outskirts of the town, 400 years ago.

The church is marking the occasion with a number of events including a Bicentenary Walk from the Old Church at Blackhill, which took place on Monday 8th August, to Derryloran Parish Church, where a short service of Evening Prayer was held.

Then on Sunday past, 14th August, a Bicentenary Service took place at 3pm with the Archbishop of Armagh among the special guests.

Full story and photos in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220817tyronecourier