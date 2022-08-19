Use water wisely in Mid-Ulster and Tyrone following heatwave

WITH folk in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster making the most of the Mediterranean-type sunshine, weather watchers say they are keeping the temperatures under review as local reservoirs levels are lowered.

And they are urging users to use water wisely.

Lough Fea, which serves Cookstown, is well down once again this Summer – as was the case last year – due to the heatwave which has hit the area.

