Farm shop and milk vending machine planned for Sandholes

MID-ULSTER District Council’s planners are currently considering an application that, if approved, will see a farm shop and milk vending machine arrive in Cookstown.

Lodged by agent Les Ross Planning on behalf of applicant IT RS Mayne, the application seeks permission to construct a farm diversification scheme that will include a farm shop, milk vending machine and associated works at lands 85m south east of Knockaconny House at 37 Sandholes Road, Cookstown.

