Second protest takes place over blockage on River Blackwater

A DEMONSTRATION has taken place this past weekend to protest the lack of progress that his been made regarding the clearing of a blockage in the River Blackwater.

With its source near Fivemiletown, the River Blackwater runs along the Armagh-Tyrone border to Lough Neagh.

For the past 15 years the section where the river meets the lough has been almost impassable due to a build up of silt.

Full story and photos in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220817tyronecourier