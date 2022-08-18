Coalisland Walkway work welcomed

Coalisland Walkway work welcomed

Remedial and essential work has been carried out by the Council along Coalisland Walkway. SC223353

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Thursday 18 August 2022 18:12

MID-ULSTER Council has carried out essential maintenance and remedial works along the Washingbay Walkway.

After suffering from erosion over the Winter months due to the onshore winds, the shoreline was being eroded, which was leaving the pathway exposed to the elements of the lough.

Full story and photos in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220817tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271