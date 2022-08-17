Local pipers are on top of the World!

LOCAL bands were very much to the fore at the World Pipe Championships held at Glasgow Green at the weekend.

Syerla and District Pipe Band were crowned World Champions in Grade 4B, while Clogher and District finished 6th in Grade 3A.

In Grade 3A, Tullylagan Pipe Band's Drum Corp was crowned World Champions, while Kara Gilmour (Police Scotland), from Magherafelt, was crowned Adult Drum Major World Champion.

