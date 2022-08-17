Deliberate fire forces A4 closure

Deliberate fire forces A4 closure

The gorse roadside fire on Dungannon's by-pass created a dangerous 'blanket of fog' for motorists on Thursday afternoon as cars and large transport lorries 'disappeared' into the billowing smoke cover

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 17 August 2022 11:18

THE NORTHERN Ireland fire and rescue service say they are treating a gorse fire that closed the a dual carriageway near Dungannon as 'deliberate'.

The gorse fire occurred near Dungannon last Thursday and resulted in the closure of all four lanes of the A4 dual carriageway.

The NIFRS said that one Fire Appliance each from Armagh, Portadown, and Pomeroy Fire Stations and two Fire Appliances from Dungannon Fire Station attended the incident.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220817tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271