Deliberate fire forces A4 closure

THE NORTHERN Ireland fire and rescue service say they are treating a gorse fire that closed the a dual carriageway near Dungannon as 'deliberate'.

The gorse fire occurred near Dungannon last Thursday and resulted in the closure of all four lanes of the A4 dual carriageway.

The NIFRS said that one Fire Appliance each from Armagh, Portadown, and Pomeroy Fire Stations and two Fire Appliances from Dungannon Fire Station attended the incident.

