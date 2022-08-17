Cookstown murder mystery as human remains in Cappagh reservoir identified as those of  murdered Damien Heagney

Major Investigation Team detectives investigating the disappearance and murder of 47-year-old Damien Heagney from Cookstown have issued an updated appeal for information and details of a £20,000 Crimestoppers reward.

It follows Police confirmation that human remains recovered from Cappagh reservoir on the outskirts of Cookstown last week are those of Mr Heagney as the mystery over his murder intensifies.

Read the full two-page story in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220817tyronecourier