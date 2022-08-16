In your Mid-Ulster Courier... out now!

In your Mid-Ulster Courier... out now!
Tuesday 16 August 2022

In your packed 64 Page Mid-Ulster Courier this week...

Young Magherafelt man dies in scrambler accident

Final phase of Cookstown Fire College begins

Witness appeal following assault in Cookstown

Fun and games at Tafelta Festival in Magherafelt

Maghera road traffic collision – Police appeal

Draperstown store in awards shortlist

Cookstown murder mystery intensifies

River Blackwater blockage protest

Coalisland walkway work welcomed

Royal Mail and Council strike action latest

Apprentice Boys parades in Dungannon and Cookstown

Mid-Ulster Pride Parade well supported in Cookstown

Wife of Dungannon newspaperman dies

Derryloran Parish Church marks 200th and 400th anniversaries

8 page Education and Careers supplement ahead of A Level results

Ballymacall True Blues Annual Parade

Aughnacloy College Formal evening

Gaelscoil Eoghain Cookstown tops for play facilities

… and 17 packed pages of all the local sports action

All this and more in your Mid-Ulster Courier...

or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220817tyronecourier

