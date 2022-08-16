Final phase of Cookstown Fire College begins

Health Minister Robin Swann recently cut the first sod on the £42.6 million final phase of the Fire Training College at Desertcreat.

Tuesday 16 August 2022 14:59

WORK has just got underway on the second phase of Cookstown's new multi-million pound Fire Training College.

Health Minister Robin Swann cut the first sod on the £42.6 million final phase of the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Learning and Development Centre at Desertcreat, between Cookstown and Dungannon.

Full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220817tyronecourier

