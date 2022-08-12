Lottery funding for 18 projects in Mid-Ulster

Communities across Northern Ireland are benefitting from more than £5.8 million from The National Lottery Community Fund, including 18 projects in Mid-Ulster.

Apex Music Centrein Cookstown has been awarded a £5,940 grant to deliver music therapy sessions to children and young people with autism. The project will help develop communication skills and improve wellbeing.

