Lottery funding for 18 projects in Mid-Ulster

Lottery funding for 18 projects in Mid-Ulster

Graham McKinstry and Oran McGuckin from Apex Music Centre, Cookstown. The group has received a a £5,940 National Lottery grant to deliver music therapy sessions to children and young people with a lea

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Friday 12 August 2022 16:56

Communities across Northern Ireland are benefitting from more than £5.8 million from The National Lottery Community Fund, including 18 projects in Mid-Ulster.

Apex Music Centrein Cookstown has been awarded a £5,940 grant to deliver music therapy sessions to children and young people with autism. The project will help develop communication skills and improve wellbeing.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220810tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271