Dungannon family to follow in family footsteps and cycle across Ireland for charity

The third generation of a family originally from Dungannon will cycle the length and breadth of Ireland for the 40th anniversary of a round–the–world trip.

In September 1981, John Hanson and John Rodgers set off on an epic bike journey from Dungannon that took them around the world in 12 months and 13,000 miles.

Raising over £50,000 for development charity Tearfund, John Hanson also published a book on the journey, 'Around the World in Cycle Clips', and donated his bicycle to the Ulster Transport Museum, where it remains on display today.

