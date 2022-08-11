Mid-Ulster Council workers on strike have 'received most  generous' proposal – Council

Mid-Ulster District Council has said it is questioning why members of Unite continue to strike, when its local pay proposal is the most financially beneficial on offer from any council in Northern Ireland.

“As the industrial action moves into its third week in Mid Ulster, no other local council has been impacted by a strike, with proposed action in some other areas now being deferred to allow negotiations to take place.” the statement said.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220810tyronecourier