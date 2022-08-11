Man rescued after lorry crashes into building in Pomeroy

A MAN has had to be rescued from a building in Pomeroy after a lorry crashed into it last Saturday.

The cement mixer lorry crashed into a house on Main Street in Pomeroy, just before 8am on Saturday, 6th August, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) who were in attendance at the scene.

A family had been inside the home at the time of the crash but were not injured.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220810tyronecourier