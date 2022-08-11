Man rescued after lorry crashes into building in Pomeroy

The cement mixer vehicle embedded in the dwelling. dd223240

By a Courier reporter

By a Courier reporter

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Thursday 11 August 2022 17:19

A MAN has had to be rescued from a building in Pomeroy after a lorry crashed into it last Saturday.

The cement mixer lorry crashed into a house on Main Street in Pomeroy, just before 8am on Saturday, 6th August, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) who were in attendance at the scene.

A family had been inside the home at the time of the crash but were not injured.

