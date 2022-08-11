Former Dungannon man charged over man’s murder in Ballymena

A former Dungannon man has appeared at Coleraine Magistrate's Court, sitting in Ballymena charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton (63) in Ballymena.

Twenty-nine-year-old Mamadu Saido Djalo, with an address listed as Springfield Crescent, Belfast, appeared in court via Laganside video-link.

