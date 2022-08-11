Armagh Council workers' strike back on

Thursday 11 August 2022 10:47

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council workers will strike from Monday 15th August, GMB announces today (Thursday).

In the worst cost of living crisis for decades, working people at the council are asking for a decent pay rise.

Alan Perry, GMB regional organiser, said: “Council workers deserve fair pay in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis for decades.

“It isn’t right that senior management at the council are taking huge pay packets as working people are struggling.

“These are key workers, many of whom were on the front line during the pandemic. The least they deserve is decent pay.”  

