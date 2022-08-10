Coalisland gun pair charged

Wednesday 10 August 2022 17:27

TWO men have appeared before a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrate's Court on Saturday, after Police were alerted to potential weapons offences.

James Murray (37) of Gortin Crescent, Dungannon and Eamonn McElkenny (31) of Derryloughran Road, Coalisland, are each charged with possessing a knife, threatening to damage property and carrying a firearm in public.

