Appeal and £20,000 reward for information into disappearance and murder of Cookstown man

Major Investigation Team detectives investigating the disappearance and murder of 47-year-old Damien Heagney from Cookstown have issued an updated appeal for information and details of a £20,000 Crimestoppers reward.

At a media facility held at Cookstown Police Station today, Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “On 19th July, police received a report that Damien was missing. After carrying out a series of enquiries, we have now launched a murder investigation.

“Damien is 47 years of age, around 5' 10" tall, of stocky build, and has links to the Tyrone area.

“The investigation team with support from specialist colleagues, have to date searched three residential properties in the Tyrone area. A number of items have been taken away for further examination.

“A 50-year-old man arrested on Saturday 6th August on suspicion of murder was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Specialist officers, police divers and dogs are also currently performing a search of a water reservoir in the Cappagh Area.

“I want to make the following appeal.

“Damien was last seen in the Dromore area, in the early hours of Friday 31st December. I want to appeal to anyone who saw Damien at any stage to contact us.

“We have recovered his vehicle, a Grey BMW FX6 6JXR which is currently being examined.

“We have also identified another vehicle of interest, a white Citroen Berlingo van, registration number LM58 UVW.

“We know that the Citroen van travelled in the Tyrone and Fermanagh areas between Friday 31st December and Friday 7th January. I would like to hear from anyone who saw this van during that time period.

“Finally, Damien’s dog Tyson, a three-year old black coloured Rottweiler cross breed, which was wearing a red coloured collar, is also missing.

“I would appeal for anyone who has any information surrounding Damien’s disappearance and murder to contact Major Investigation Team detectives on 101 quoting reference 1058 of 19/07/22.

“The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible. Crimestoppers is independent of the police. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on Freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”