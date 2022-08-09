In this week's Tyrone Courier... out now!

Cookstown murder: man granted bail
In your bumper 64-page Courier out now...
13 pages of Clogher Valley Show photos and results
55 firefighters tackle Annaghmore blaze
Dungannon man in court accused of smashing bottle over Police officer's head
Pair charged after firearms and knives are found in Coalisland
Dungannon students off to US on scholarship programme
Mid-Ulster Council questions strike by its workers
Moneymore road fatality
Tributes to Brantry man Brendan McAnallen
Man rescued after lorry crashes into building in Pomeroy
Cookstown dad dies in Australia following a fall
Howard Primary School prize day
Drumglass High School prize day
17 packed pages of all the local sport
All this and more in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...
https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220810tyronecourier