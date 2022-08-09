In this week's Tyrone Courier... out now!

In your bumper 64-page Courier out now...

13 pages of Clogher Valley Show photos and results

55 firefighters tackle Annaghmore blaze

Dungannon man in court accused of smashing bottle over Police officer's head

Pair charged after firearms and knives are found in Coalisland

Dungannon students off to US on scholarship programme

Mid-Ulster Council questions strike by its workers

Moneymore road fatality

Tributes to Brantry man Brendan McAnallen

Man rescued after lorry crashes into building in Pomeroy

Cookstown dad dies in Australia following a fall

Howard Primary School prize day

Drumglass High School prize day

17 packed pages of all the local sport

All this and more in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220810tyronecourier

