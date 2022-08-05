Mid-Ulster Pride set for biggest parade yet
Last year's Mid-Ulster Pride parade in Cookstown.
Mid-Ulster Pride, the Province’s first Rural LGBTQ+ organisation has officially launched their Pride Celebrations for 2022.
Every year Mid-Ulster Pride has a “Focus” - an aspect of LGBTQ+ life that they chose to shine a light on. The first parade focused on the challenges of isolation in the rural community space and used the strict lockdown measures to highlight this.
The second parade had a focus on “Coming Out” as lockdown restrictions were lifted.
This year Mid-Ulster Pride is choosing to focus on the difficulties faced by the Transgender community in Northern Ireland.
