Mid-Ulster Pride set for biggest parade yet

Last year's Mid-Ulster Pride parade in Cookstown.

Mid-Ulster Pride, the Province’s first Rural LGBTQ+ organisation has officially launched their Pride Celebrations for 2022.

Every year Mid-Ulster Pride has a “Focus” - an aspect of LGBTQ+ life that they chose to shine a light on. The first parade focused on the challenges of isolation in the rural community space and used the strict lockdown measures to highlight this.

The second parade had a focus on “Coming Out” as lockdown restrictions were lifted.

This year Mid-Ulster Pride is choosing to focus on the difficulties faced by the Transgender community in Northern Ireland.

