Derryloran Parish Church marks 600 years in the making

Derryloran Parish Church, Cookstown has a double cause for celebration this year.

The Cookstown church, based at Derryloran at the south end of Cookstown, marks its Bicentenary in 2022 and this year is also the Quatercentenary of Derryloran's Old Church, which initially was based at Blackhill on the outskirts of the town, 400 years ago.

The church, designed by architect John Nash, who was also the architect of Buckingham Palace, is marking the occasion with a number of events.

