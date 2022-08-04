Dungannon Rotary Club recycling Presidents and bicycles!

Malachy Holland and Richard Byrne with past Presidents Derek and Maire and the Rotary Assistant Governor Kevin Powell. SC223107

Dungannon Rotary Club recently held their official handover after a very successful year under the reign of joint Presidents Maire McAvoy and Derek Clements.

This is Barbara Cuddy’s second tenure as Club President and the Club members all rallied around to wish Barbara every success in her new role.

A huge congratulations to two Club members Malachy Holland and Richard Byrne who have received certificates in acknowledgment of the massive contribution they made by collecting bicycles all around the Province and transporting them to HM Prison, Magilligan.

