Maghera burglary appeal

Police received a report of a burglary in the Glen Road area of Maghera shortly before 3.20am on Monday 1st August.

It was reported that three males wearing masks and gloves entered a premises in the area at around 2am. A number of tools and cash were stolen during the burglary.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and anyone with information, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area between 2am and 3.30am, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 222 of 01/08/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/