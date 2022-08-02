Anger as 250-year-old tree in Dungannon targeted by vandals

This old yew tree (believed to be over 250 years old) in Windmill Wood, Dungannon near the Killymerron Park entrance, has been deliberately fire damaged.dd2231105

By Darren Beattie

The vandalism of an ancient yew tree - believed to be over 250 years old - has caused considerable anger within the community in Dungannon.

It is understood that the tree, situated in Windmill Wood, close to the pond at the Killymerron side of Dungannon Park, was deliberately set alight, causing extensive damage to its trunk.

