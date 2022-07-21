Heatwave hits Tyrone with Mid-Ulster in meltdown!

Heatwave hits Tyrone with Mid-Ulster in meltdown!

Keeping pet 'Ben' cool at Ballyronan Marina on Monday during the heatwave are Ballinderry family Ciara Gordon with children Connor and Matthew.dd2229114

Josh Farrell

Reporter:

Josh Farrell

Email:

josh.farrell@tyronecourier.co.uk

TEMPERATURES in Tyrone soared into the high 20s on Monday, as a heatwave continues to make its way across the country.

Sunbathers across the county made their way to local beauty spots to make the most of the warm weather while it lasted.

Ice cream dealers have been reporting a strong trade as people flocked for some cooling refreshment as temperatures continued to rise.

Two-pages of sun-kissed photos in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220720tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271