Hospitals to use body-worn cameras in bid to reduce violence

Security teams at Craigavon Area and Daisy Hill hospitals are to be given body-worn cameras in a bid to reduce violence and aggression against staff, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust has announced.

The news comes after it was revealed that from October 2021 to March 2022, security teams responded to 438 incidents across both hospitals.

Anita Carroll, assistant director of functional support services at the trust, said: “We want to support a culture where violence and aggression in health and social care is totally unacceptable and our amazing, dedicated staff always feel safe at work.”

