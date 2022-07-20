Hospitals to use body-worn cameras in bid to reduce violence

Hospitals to use body-worn cameras in bid to reduce violence

Body-worn cameras are to be used by hospital staff.

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Security teams at Craigavon Area and Daisy Hill hospitals are to be given body-worn cameras in a bid to reduce violence and aggression against staff, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust has announced.

The news comes after it was revealed that from October 2021 to March 2022, security teams responded to 438 incidents across both hospitals.

Anita Carroll, assistant director of functional support services at the trust, said: “We want to support a culture where violence and aggression in health and social care is totally unacceptable and our amazing, dedicated staff always feel safe at work.”

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220720tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271