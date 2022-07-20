Coalisland Lodge members wish to meet with teenagers who threw eggs on Twelfth

Members of Coalisland Faith Defenders LOL and Coalisland Jubilee Accordion Band have offered to meet with the teenagers who are alleged to have thrown eggs at fellow young people and cars at an Orange Hall on the evening of the Twelfth.

It is claimed that four children, aged five to nine, were playing outside the hall when teenagers, approximately aged 16, approached them and threw a number of eggs at them.

Four vehicles belonging to members of Coalisland Faith Defenders LOL and Coalisland Jubilee Accordion Band were also damaged by the eggs.

